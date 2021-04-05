FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

