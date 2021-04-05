FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 10,197 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 6.67% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

