FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $259.43 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.19.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.