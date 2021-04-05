Forte Biosciences (FBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX):
- 4/1/2021 – Forte Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Forte Biosciences is now covered by analysts at (FBRC). They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Forte Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FBRX traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $454.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
