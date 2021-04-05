Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Fortinet worth $75,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $186.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.79 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

