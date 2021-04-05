Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.85 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.