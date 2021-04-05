Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 407,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,501. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

