ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.87 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

