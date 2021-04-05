Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Down 1.4%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 3,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Fosun International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Finance, and Investment. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

