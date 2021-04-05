Fountain Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $978,000.07 and $10,312.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

