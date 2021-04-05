Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

