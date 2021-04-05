Fox Trading (FOXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $191,663.00

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fox Trading has a market cap of $164,732.53 and approximately $191,663.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fox Trading token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fox Trading has traded 93.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Fox Trading Token Profile

Fox Trading (CRYPTO:FOXT) is a token. Its launch date was January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,793,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,663,499 tokens. Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx . Fox Trading’s official website is foxtrading.io . Fox Trading’s official message board is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading

Buying and Selling Fox Trading

