Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

