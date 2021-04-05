Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Head-To-Head Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.37 $16.40 million $0.09 78.22 Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 29.39 $344.10 million $1.82 71.38

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Franco-Nevada 0 6 6 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $13.32, indicating a potential upside of 89.16%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $156.62, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Sandstorm Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

