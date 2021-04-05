Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $416.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

