Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.65

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 30429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.