freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get freenet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.