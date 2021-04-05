Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 5.7%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.67. 376,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,606,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of -393.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 742,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 135.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.