Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

