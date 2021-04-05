Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 4.3%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 10,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

