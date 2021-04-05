Friendz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $66,049.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,366,182 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.