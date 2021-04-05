fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce sales of $102.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $102.16 million. fuboTV posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $472.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.
fuboTV stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.
In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.