fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce sales of $102.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $102.16 million. fuboTV posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $472.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

fuboTV stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

