FujiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $171.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,669.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.51 or 0.03573865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00351136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.30 or 0.01034526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00441934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00398905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00323025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,371,815,480 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

