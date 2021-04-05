Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post sales of $327.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.21 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $801.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.71 million to $804.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.03 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $470.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $100.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

