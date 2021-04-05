Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.91 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $106.70 million and $3.91 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.16 or 0.99508816 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036753 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009870 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00093847 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
