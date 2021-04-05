Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.91 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $106.70 million and $3.91 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.16 or 0.99508816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00093847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001672 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 240,485,179 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

