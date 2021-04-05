Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,923. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.