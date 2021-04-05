Fundamenta Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $624,789.93 and approximately $1.71 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00773538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,191,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,991 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.