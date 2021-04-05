Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.