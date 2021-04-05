Fusible Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $120,292.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusible has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00007279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.