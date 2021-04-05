Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Stake Cut by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,258 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.35% of Fusion Acquisition worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 71,599 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

