FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $167,505.68 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 225.1% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $167,505.68 and approximately $6,043.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066744 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003684 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

