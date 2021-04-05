G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 5.4%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.00. 8,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,595,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

