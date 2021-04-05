Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

