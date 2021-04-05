Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 170,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,855. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

