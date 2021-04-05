Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 170,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,855. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.
