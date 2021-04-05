GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $191.45

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.45, but opened at $164.29. GameStop shares last traded at $174.22, with a volume of 117,208 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

