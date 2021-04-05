GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 7.5% Higher

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.82. 41,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,429,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 37.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

