GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $230.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.37 or 0.99155465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00097640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.