Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.23

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.23 and last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,373,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

