Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.23

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.23 and last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.51.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.
In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,373,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
