Gatechain Token Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Gatechain Token Token Profile

Gatechain Token is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

