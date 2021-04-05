GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184.06 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $184.06 million and $13.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00672377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029168 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,287,977 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

