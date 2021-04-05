Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRUP stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. 375,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.80 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

