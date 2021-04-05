GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,634,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.