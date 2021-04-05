Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 83,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 321,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

