Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $428,449.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.