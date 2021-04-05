Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $404.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.54 and a one year high of $404.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.