Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,009 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,151.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

