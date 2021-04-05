Geier Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,953 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.1% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

