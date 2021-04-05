Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $64.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

