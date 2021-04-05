Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,562 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $355.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $289.57 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

