Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $300.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $854.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.51 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

